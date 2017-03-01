2017 Big Idea Awards

NOV 6TH

Calling All

ENTREPRENEURS, INNOVATORS & DREAMERS

Pitch us your brightest ideas by Oct. 4th for a chance to make it BIG.
Pitch My Idea

The 4th Annual Big Idea Awards are back and we’re looking for the city’s top thinkers to showcase their ideas at this ingenious event.

Get Noticed

Get your new product, invention or up-and-coming business in front of a large audience of influencers and tastemakers at our event, plus gain exposure in print and online via The Chicago Tribune.

Get Networked

Present your brainchild to fellow idea-makers and entrepreneurs. You never know who you might meet!

Get Prizes

Continue to grow your idea and get recognized by your audience by marketing your idea through the Chicago Tribune Media Group portfolio.

Prizes totaling up to $60,000!

Including an advertising campaign of Print + Digital + Email

Food & Drink

Ideas that are restaurant, bar,
food, or drink related.

Art & Design

Ideas for tangible products that come
from makers and industrial designers.

Giving Back

Ideas that are community, civic
or charitable group minded.

Tech & Apps

Ideas that are tech and
innovation minded.

Pitch Us Your Brightest Ideas By Oct. 4th For A Chance to Make It Big

Pitch My Idea

Big Idea Awards 2017

Monday, November 6th at the Untitled Supper Club from 6:30 – 9:30pm

Join us as Chicago’s top entrepreneurs, innovators and dreamers present their big ideas in Food + Drink, Art + Design, Giving Back and Tech + Apps. Plus, help us crown top winners in each category by voting for your favorites.

2016 Video

 

2016 Finalists

Read More

2016 Technology Finalists

Read More

2015 Community Involvement Finalists

Read More

2014 Winner Profile:

Erin Diehl

2015 Food Finalists

Read More

2015 Community Involvement Finalists - Academic Risks

Read More

2014 Winners Video

 

More Content

2017 Sponsors

Jack Daniels - Gentleman Jack1001 South State